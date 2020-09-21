‘Depression is a result of taking drugs’
‘Narcoterism is one of the biggest challenges’
Kangana Ranaut wrote in another tweet, ‘Narcoterism that is being instigated by selfish people in our nation and neighboring countries to destroy our youth and systematically ruin our future. This is one of the biggest challenges facing us today. Are we ready to consider it? ‘
Deepika Padukone tweeted in June
Let’s say that Deepika Padukone shared a post in June. He wrote- ‘Repeat after me: depression can be treated. Repeat after me: Treatment of depression is possible. Repeat after me: Depression can be prevented. ‘
