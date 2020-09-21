Kangana Ranaut took her on target after Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s name surfaced in the Bollywood drug chat. Actually, Deepika recently posted a post named Depat After Me regarding depression. There was a lot of discussion on social media. Deepika’s post started trending #RepeatAfterMe on Twitter. Now Kangana has taken a sarcasm on Deepika in his style.Kangana Ranaut tweeted, ‘Repeat after me: depression is a result of taking drugs. The children of the so-called high society big stars who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing, ask their manager, “What is the goods?”

‘Narcoterism is one of the biggest challenges’

Kangana Ranaut wrote in another tweet, ‘Narcoterism that is being instigated by selfish people in our nation and neighboring countries to destroy our youth and systematically ruin our future. This is one of the biggest challenges facing us today. Are we ready to consider it? ‘

Deepika Padukone tweeted in June

Let’s say that Deepika Padukone shared a post in June. He wrote- ‘Repeat after me: depression can be treated. Repeat after me: Treatment of depression is possible. Repeat after me: Depression can be prevented. ‘