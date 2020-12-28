Actress Deepika Padukone has spoken about her debut in the film ‘Om Shanti Om’. Deepika Padukone says that on the one hand she received discussion due to this movie, on the other hand she also had to face severe criticism. In this film, she was opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which was directed by Farah Khan. Remembering her debut, Deepika Padukone said that at that time I was only 19 years old. Deepika Padukone said, ‘I was very raw at that time and I had no idea about cinema. But Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan held my hand and kept teaching everything. ‘

Talking to India Today, Deepika Padukone said that a lot of good things had happened during this period, but something also happened, due to which she got upset. He said, ‘Then there was a section which was criticizing me. He said that this is a model, will not be able to do good acting. My speaking style was made fun of. Much was said about me and many things were written. The truth is that I was very upset by this. When you are just 21 years old and you are criticized in this way, it is a disturbing thing. ‘

However, Deepika Padukone said that I did not panic with failure and criticism. Deepika said, ‘The criticism strengthened me. It inspired me to work hard and improve my skills. The biggest thing is that it was my personal development. Failures also taught me a lot. At times I got frustrated, but never a bitterness in my mind. Even I am grateful. ‘ Deepika Padukone says that the way her childhood passed and the sporting background gave her the power to overcome all obstacles.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapak. In this film, he played a young woman suffering from acid attack. He described this role as one of the most difficult roles of his career. Currently Deepika Padukone is busy shooting for the film ’83’. Her hero husband in this film is Ranveer Singh. Both are going to be seen together in a film for the fourth time.