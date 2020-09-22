During the investigation in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, many actors got involved in drugs. At the same time, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s name has created a stir in Bollywood after coming in the drugs angle. Since then, people have started trolling Deepika badly. People have started sharing Deepika’s memes on Twitter and asking her – ‘Maal hai kya “.

In fact, it was revealed in the investigation that Deepika Padukone has asked him in a chat with Jaya Saha- ‘Mal hai kya’, there is a flood of mimes about his question.

First of all, tell me that “goods” were not found .. – PRAKASH AGRAWAL (@ PaPrakash71) September 21, 2020

Kachra Seth ka maal😁😎. Karak hai 🤣. pic.twitter.com/NmdZ1ocUST – souvik paul (@ paulsouvik0) September 21, 2020

Ramesh Babu, what do you know about the addiction of a pinch of dragus?#DeepikaPadukone – omkar (@ omkardubey01) September 21, 2020

Shraddha Kapoor’s name was also revealed in Jaya’s WhatsApp chat and she was seen asking for CBD oil. Jaya’s mobile data has been retrieved in the NCB investigation. According to ‘Aaj Tak’ channel, Jaya says in a chat with Shraddha – When you come down, call me, I will come down and give it to you. After this Jaya says- Hello, I am sending CBD oil today. Shraddha Kapoor says hi thank you. Jaya answers in a smile. After this Shraddha says listen, I still want to meet SLB.

Jaya Saha was questioned by the NCB team from 2 pm to 6 pm on Monday. NCB deputy director KPS Malhotra said that Jaya will also be questioned on Tuesday. The NCB had summoned Jaya and Sushant’s former business manager Shruti Modi for questioning on September 16 but the two were deferred because of a SIT member being Corona positive. Shruti is summoned for questioning tomorrow.