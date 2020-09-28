Deepika Padukone was questioned last Saturday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a Bollywood drugs chat. The NCB team wants to know the question and answer that happened to Deepika Padukone during the questioning. NCB questioned him about the things that Deepika had talked about in the chat in the year 2017. During this, Deepika told that she uses code word for some things in the film industry.

Know what is the goods in the eyes of Deepika

NCB asked Deepika Padukone ‘What is that?’ What is the meaning of On this, the actress said, ‘Yes, I asked what the goods are, but these goods are not what you people are understanding. We call the goods cigarettes. Goods is our codeword for cigarettes. ‘

Hash and Weed Explained

NCB asked Deepika that ‘Hash hai kya hai?’ Referring to. To this, the actress replied, ‘We call cigarettes as goods and hash and weed type of cigarettes. That is, different brands of cigarettes. Next, NCB posed the next question, how can hash and vid be different branded cigarettes? To this, Deepika Padukone said, ‘Hash we call thin cigarette and weed thick cigarette’.

‘I smoke cigarettes but don’t take drugs’

Deepika Padukone told NCB that she smokes cigarettes but does not use drugs. To justify the code word he said, he said that people use a lot of code word during mutual interaction in the film industry.

Clean chit was not given to any actress

According to reports, the NCB has claimed that Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakulpreet Singh have given statements of a kind. According to the NCB, he will be summoned again for further investigation. None of the four NCB actresses who were questioned have been given a clean chit.