Former Hockey player Deepika Thakur believes that Indian women’s hockey team’s performance has improved significantly due to the commitment to play well and play consistently at international level. He also hoped that the team could make it to the top-4 in next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

Indian women’s hockey has achieved good results in the top tournaments over the years. She won a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games and qualified for the Olympics for the second time in a row.

Deepika said, ‘The women’s team is committed to prove that she can win the tournament like a men’s team. We won the Asia Cup in 2017, made it to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in London and won the silver medal at the Asian Games.

He said, ‘These are all very good results. This was possible only with the collective efforts of the coaching staff and the federation. Hockey India ensured that the women’s hockey team gets to play more matches at the international level and the ACTC (annual calendar for practice and competition) proved to be important for the team.

Deepika, who was part of the Indian team in the Rio Olympics, played a key role in winning the Asian Champions Trophy in 2016. He said that the Indian team can make a good comeback if the international competition is restored.

He is confident that the team can make a comeback. The team is in a good rhythm winning two consecutive tournaments last year and also performed well in New Zealand earlier this year. The team is hungry for success at the top level and hence I am confident that it will return if the competition starts. The team has the potential to make it to the top four in the Tokyo Olympics.