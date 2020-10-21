Popular TV actress Deepika Singh is very active on social media. She keeps sharing some posts for her fans. Now she has shared her dance video on Instagram account which is very much liked. In this video, the singer is seen dancing to the song of Guru Randhawa.

It can be seen in the video that Deepika Singh is seen performing a tremendous dance to the song ‘Tenu Suit-Suit Karda’ in a red suit. Deepika Singh looks gorgeous in red suit. While sharing the video, Deepika wrote in the caption, Menu suit-suit karda. Fans are commenting on this video of the actress and giving their reaction. One user wrote- Tenu suit-suit karda. At the same time, fans are praising their dance by commenting on them.

It is known that Deepika Singh had given a contractual answer to the trollers who used to make fun of their increased weight after the birth of their son. During an interview with Times of India, Deepika said, ‘I was trolled a lot on social media for my increased weight. I gave birth to 73 kg after giving birth to son Soham. I used to share any of my pictures without thinking. ‘

‘When I shared a picture of myself on my birthday, the users started talking about me anecdotally. They did not even think that it was my birthday. They used to say that you are a very big actress, you should have waited. Now you will not get any role. Nobody will cast you for the lead role. Look how bad it looks. ‘

Deepika said that it was through such comments that she got motivation to go to the gym. Not only this, he took a screenshot of these comments and saved the wallpaper of his phone. Deepika said, ‘I took those negative comments serially and it was because of them that I was able to go to the gym every day. Even if I don’t get to sleep at night, but I used to go to the gym everyday. Whenever I felt like laziness, I would read those comments and I would have the courage to go to the gym. I started enjoying workouts and I started focusing on diet too.