The Narcotics Control Bureau took up the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case after the angle of drugs surfaced. The NCB investigation revealed the names of several big actors and recently Deepika Padukone, Rakulpreet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned in the case. However, all four actresses have denied taking drugs during interrogation. An NCB official has said that on one hand these actresses are calling their hand-rolled cigarettes ‘drowning’ in their WhatsApp chat and on the other they have also claimed that they do not even smoke cigarettes.

Phone given to NCB team

The NCB officer has said that these four actresses have also said during interrogation that they have no information about Sushant’s taking drugs. However, the same NCB officer has also said that more information will be revealed from the technical analysis of the mobile phones of these four actresses, which have all been handed over to the NCB team on their own free will.

Horizon said- NCB pressurized

Meanwhile, Kshitij Prasad, caught in the drug chat case, has claimed during the magistrate’s hearing that he has been pressurized by the NCB team to somehow bring Karan Johar’s name in the drug case. However, the NCB team has termed all such allegations baseless and said that the ganja was found from Kshitij’s house and hence his statement cannot be believed. Horizon has been sent to NCB remand until 3 October.

Horizon and Samuel Miranda were in contact with the same drug peddler

The NCB team has detained 20 people including Riya Chakraborty till now. NCB officials say that Horizon’s drug chats have surfaced and that he is part of the ‘Drug Syndicate’. The NCB has also stated that Horizon is not cooperating in the inquiry. The NCB has told the court that Kshitij bought the ganja from alleged drug peddlers Karamjit Singh, Ankush Anreja and Kaizan Ibrahim who were in touch with Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda. On this basis, NCB has sought the remand of Horizon.

Pressure to name Karan Johar?

Meanwhile, Riya Chakraborty and Kshitij Prasad’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde have claimed that the NCB team is pushing Horizon to name a few. He claims that nothing but a cigarette butt has been found in the NCB’s Red from Horizon’s house, which the NCB team is describing as ganja. Maneshinde said that NCB’s Zonal Direct Sameer Wankhede has told Horizon that if he accuses Karan Johar, Somal Mishra, Rakhi, Apoorva, Neeraj or Rahil of taking drugs, he will get them discharged.

