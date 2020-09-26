Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case. While the Bollywood celebrities are being summoned and questioned, the drug peddlers are also being punished. On Saturday, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned by the NCB. The mobiles of the three were confiscated, while on interrogation, when the officers interrogated their statements of the three, the head got shocked. This is because the statements of the three actresses and even Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash are the same.

NCB gets common answers to common questions

Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash were interrogated at the NCB guesthouse on Saturday. While Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned at the NCB office at the exchange building. Everyone was questioned for 4-6 hours. Interestingly, when the NCB started investigating the statements of everyone after questioning, they were stunned, because all the questions which were common in the questioning of the four, all four have given the same answer.

Deepika told- Mal, Hash, Weed are codewords

When Deepika Padukone was asked by NCB about the drug chat with Karishma, Deepika said that the chat belonged to her. When Deepika was asked about this, it mentioned ‘goods’, ‘hash’ and ‘weed’. To this, Deepika said that the goods in her circle means cigarettes. Hash means thin cigarette and Weed means Modi cigarette.

Karisma also gave the same statement as Deepika

The special thing is that immediately after this, the NCB team reached Karishma in the next room. Plain paper was given and asked to indicate the meaning of goods, hash and weed. Karishma also wrote what Deepika had said on her. Not only this, when Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned in Bollywood about taking or buying drug culture and drugs, they also answered in the same words, in which Deepika and Karishma had answered.

NCB asked questions related to drug chat with Deepika, actress gave her answer

Did the same lawyer train all four?

The officials associated with the investigation believe that the three actresses and Karishma all participated in the interrogation after proper training. Most likely, all three are in contact with the same lawyer or the same group of lawyers. The suspicion of NCB is also deep here, because the same answer cannot be the same. In such a situation, the question arises whether all three are hiding something? Is anyone trying to save?

Deepika’s message will be retrieved, 3-act phone on surveillance

NCB is now investigating the phones of all three actresses for these reasons. It is said that the deleted messages of Deepika Padukone’s phone will also be retrieved. The investigating agency is confident that the deleted messages may lead to several major disclosures. Meanwhile, NCB has also kept the phones of three big Bollywood actors on surveillance. It is said that these three are A-listers actors and they may be questioned soon.