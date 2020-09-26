The Narcotics Crime Bureau (NCB) has today called three Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan for questioning in the drugs case. Deepika Padukone reached the NCB office by 10 am, while Shraddha Kapoor reached 12 pm and Sara Ali Khan by 1 pm. According to information received from sources, Deepika Padukone is not cooperating in the investigation.

NCB first asked Deepika Padukone about the drug chat she had come across in front of people, in which she is asking about ‘goods’ and asking for ‘hash’. Deepika refrained from answering this question. He then refused to join the chat, but when NCB placed his manager Karishma Prakash in front of him, he accepted it after much debate that he ordered the ‘goods’.

‘Good’ does not mean drugs

But Deepika Padukone has told something more about the meaning of this ‘goods’. She said that the goods she is talking about in WhatsApp chat are not drugs but something else. Deepika Padukone may answer this question roundly. But instead of ‘Bead’, she has not been able to give clarification on the demand for hashish. NCB is interrogating them strictly.

Deepika has known Karishma for 8 years

Let us tell you that Karisma has been associated with Deepika Padukone for almost 8 years, while working in Cowan for almost 9 years. That is why NCB wants to interrogate Deepika and Karisma face to face. Karishma Cowan is the manager of the company. She works with Jaya Saha.

NCB submits Deepika’s mobile, may be interrogated sitting with Karisma if statement is different