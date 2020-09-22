The NCB is investigating the drugs angle in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. In this case, the names of many Bollywood stars are being added. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been named in the drugs case. An alleged chat by Deepika has surfaced.

After Deepika’s name surfaced in this case, there has been an uproar on social media. People are constantly giving their feedback on this matter.

Meanwhile, an old post by Deepika Padukone is going viral. In this post, she is telling her husband Ranveer Singh her drug. Deepika shared a picture of Ranveer Singh on her official Instagram account on 19 November last year.

His T-shirt in the picture read, ‘Love is a super power’. Sharing this picture, Deepika Padukone wrote in her post, ‘And you are my super drug’. This post of Deepika is now going viral and social media users are giving their feedback on this post.

Deepika’s chat surfaced

After Deepika’s name in the drugs case, now her chat has also surfaced, after which it is believed that Deepika’s difficulties may also increase.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Shah’s alleged chat mentions D and K. According to NCB sources, D means Deepika Padukone and K means Karishma (Jaya’s associate).

The Narcotics Control Bureau asked Sushant Singh’s former manager Shruti Modi and her ‘talent manager’ Jaya Saha to appear in the agency’s office on Monday.

The officer said that Jaya Saha reached the office of NCB’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) in south Mumbai at around two in the afternoon.

The NCB has also called Jaya Shah for questioning on Tuesday. During this time there can be many important revelations.

Read chats-

D ‘to K: Do you have goods?

K ‘reply: but is at home. I am in Bandra.

K writes: If you want, I tell Amit.

D writes: Yes. please

K writes: Amit has, he keeps.

D writes: Hash isn’t it?

D writes: no hemp

K writes: When are you coming to Coco.

D writes: between 11 and 12½

Summon will be sent to these actresses including Sara

A senior investigating agency official said that the NCB is going to summon actress Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Khambata for questioning in connection with the investigation into the drug related case.

Let us know that in the drugs case, NCB has arrested more than a dozen people, including actress Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty.

