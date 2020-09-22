Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash have been named in the drugs case. His WhatsApp chat about drugs has gone viral. The NCB recently called Karishma Prakash for questioning. Apart from this, Dhruv Chittagopekar, CEO of Quan Talent Management Agency, was also questioned by NCB in the drugs angle.

According to reports, the top official of NCB gave the statement that the statement of Karishma Prakash and Dhruv has been recorded in the drugs case. Both of them were called for questioning only after WhatsApp chat surfaced. Hint was found from the chat that these two could be involved in drug dealing.

Let me tell you that some WhatsApp chats were started with a news channel. The ‘D’ and ‘K’ letters clearly appeared in this chat. It was seen that D is demanding ‘goods’ from K. Times Now claimed that D is Deepika and K is Karishma, an employee of Cowan Talent Management Agency. It is also said that NCB will soon send summons to Deepika Padukone for questioning.

Here are the chat details

Following are the chats between Deepika Padokan and Karishma Prakash.

D to K: Do you have goods?

K reply: but is at home. I am in Bandra.

K writes: If you want, I tell Amit.

D writes: Yes, please.

K writes: Amit has, he keeps.

D writes: Hash no?

D writes: not hemp.

K writes: When are you coming to Coco.

D writes: Between 11 and 12½.

Shraddha Kapoor’s name also appeared in Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha’s WhatsApp chat. In this, he was seen asking for CBD oil. Jaya’s mobile data has been retrieved in the NCB investigation. At the same time, Riya Chakraborty had said in the statement that while shooting for the film Sushant Kedarnath with Sara Ali Khan, the late actor had started taking more drugs. Apart from this, Sara went to party several times at Sushant’s farmhouse, where drugs were taken.