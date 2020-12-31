Does Deepika want to keep away old memories. Does she want to erase memories related to 2020? Or something else? Deepika Padukone’s Instagram account became completely empty. Not a single post is visible in the account. Not only Instagram but the Twitter account is also seen as Empty.

What is the matter?

After all, no one understands what this is. Instagram and Twitter becoming empty in this way is definitely a matter. Because Deepika Padukone has never done this before. She herself is very active on social media and keeps sharing her personal photos in addition to the information related to her projects. In such a situation, suddenly his account is getting blanked in this way, leaving many questions behind him.