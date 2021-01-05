New Year’s celebration celebrated in Ranthambore Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have just returned to Mumbai after celebrating New Year. Both went to Ranthambore to celebrate the new year. He was also accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Singh Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. Many photos and videos of this trip are still in discussion on social media.

Deepika is 35 years old Deepika Padukone turns 35. At present, there is no information about how she will celebrate her birthday in a special way. But it seems that this couple has made a plan to celebrate this special day with each other keeping in mind the corona infection.

Miyan-Biwi’s Brunch Date on Birthday After brunch on Tuesday, Deepika and Ranveer took to the streets in Bandra to do some shopping. Recently, Deepika also shared many pictures of her Ranthambore trip on social media. While sharing a video, Deepika showed that she has also enjoyed jungle safari very much.

Shakun Batra’s film is busy Deepika Padukone is busy shooting Shakun Batra’s film on the workfront. In the past, he was seen many times with Siddhant Chaturvedi going to shoot Alibaug. Apart from Deepika and Siddhant, Ananya Pandey is also in this film. Apart from this, ’83’ by Deepika and Ranveer is also ready and waiting for release.

Discussion is about to be made in ‘Dhoom 4’ Apart from Deepika, there are two more films. She will be seen in the film ‘Pathan’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan. It will be a high octane action film, which is being produced by ‘War’ film Siddharth Anand. Apart from this, there is a buzz that Deepika will also be seen in Yash Raj banner’s ‘Dhoom 4’. In this film, he has been offered the character of Villan.

Drugs case disturbed in 2020 The year 2020 did not go very well for Deepika Padukone. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Deepika’s name also appeared in the drugs case. For this reason, the Narcotics Control Bureau spent about six hours in the office and interrogated Deepika. Deepika was also questioned by the manager. Deepika’s name surfaced in a drug chat.

Prabhas, Sonam, Alia did birthday year Deepika is getting a lot of wishes on her birthday on social media. Apart from crores of fans from the industry, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Anushma Sharma to Prabhas have congratulated Deepika on her birthday. Deepika and Prabhas are also going to appear in an unnamed film soon. The film will be originally South Indian, but will also be released in many more languages ​​including Hindi.

Deepika Padukone was seen walking in Mumbai on her birthday on Tuesday 5 January. Ranveer Singh, his humdum with Deepika, was also following along as usual. The couple was spotted in Bandra area of ​​the city. Here both of them reached for breakfast date i.e. brunch. During this, while Deepika was walking back and forth, Ranveer was carrying a carry bag in his hands behind his back. Apparently this couple went out shopping to make the birthday special.