On the new year, all Bollywood celebrities are congratulating their fans. The entire social media is awash with New Year greetings. In such a situation, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has also congratulated her fans for the new year in a new way. Deepika Padukone has shared an audio diary on social media through which she has congratulated the fans for this new year.

In her audio diary, Deepika said, ‘Hello, all of you are welcome in my audio diary where I share my thoughts and feelings. You all will agree with me 2020 was a year full of uncertainties, but for me this year was also important to express my gratitude. As far as 2021 is concerned, I wish for better health for myself and everyone around me. Happy New Year to all of you. ‘

Deepika Padukone is currently vacationing in Ranthambore with her husband Ranveer Singh. Apart from Deepika and Ranveer, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are also present in Ranthambore. Many photos of this holiday have surfaced on social media, which are being liked by the fans.

