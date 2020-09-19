Bollywood’s Mastani Deepika Padukone has arrived in Goa for the shoot of Shakun Batra’s untitled film last week. Let us tell you that under the banner of Dharma Productions, Deepika will also be seen in an important role in this film along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Deepika Karwa (Dhairya Karwa). Recently, Deepika Padukone shared a post on her social media account and informed about the shooting of the film.

According to sources, Deepika Padukone will be seen opposite Pathak Karwa in Shakun Batra’s film. In the film ‘Chapaak’, Deepika romanced with Vikrant Massey, now she will be seen in the film with another rising star named Patience Karwa. Let me tell you that before this, Patience has also shown his performance in the block buster film ‘Uri- The Surgical Strike’. Apart from this, soon he will also be seen playing the role of Ravi Shastri in Kabir Khan’s film ’83’. In this film, Ranveer Singh will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play his wife Romi Dev.

Although the shooting of this film was scheduled to begin in Sri Lanka in March, but due to Coronavirek (Covid-19), the shooting was pushed forward and now the shooting of this film will be started in Goa. Apart from this, talk about the other upcoming projects of Deepika Padukone, she will be seen very soon in Kabir Khan’s ’83’ as well as she will be seen romancing with superstar Prabhas (Prabhas) in a film very soon. .