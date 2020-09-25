In the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Sushant Singh Rajput), after the angle of drugs, many big personalities of Bollywood have come out. Now a new and shocking revelation has been revealed about the actress Deepika Padukone caught in the drug controversy. Yes, according to sources, Deepika Padukone was the administrator of the WhatsApp group on which drugs were being sought. It was on that group that Deepika Padukone demanded drugs in the year 2017.

The group that used to talk about drugs is the administrator of the WhatsApp group, Deepika Padukone’s problems can be increased by coming to the fore. According to media reports, NCB has called Deepika for questioning on Saturday. At the same time today, on Friday, Quan company manager Karishma and Rakul Preet Singh will be questioned.

According to sources, NCB was supposed to interrogate Deepika Padukone today but later they called her for questioning on Saturday. On Friday, the film ‘De De Pyar De’ actress Rakul Preet Singh and the manager of Quan Company, Karishma will be questioned. According to sources Rakul Preet Singh is still being questioned. After Rakul, the NCB will also question Karisma. According to media reports, NCB will also question Deepika a lot. Apart from Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet Singh, NCB will also be questioning Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor soon.