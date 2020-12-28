Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made her debut with Shah Rukh in the film ‘Om Shanti Om’ in 2007. The audience liked his performance in the film. Deepika Padukone has not looked back since her debut and acted in several hit films. The actress has talked about the bad memories of the time of her debut film.

Deepika Padukone said in an interview given to India Today, I was 21 years old. I was very raw at that time and I had no idea about cinema. But Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan held my hand and kept teaching everything. Then there was a section which was criticizing my work. People used to taunt that this is a model, they will not be able to do good acting. My speaking style was made fun of. Much was said about me and many things were written. The truth is that I was very upset by this. When you are just 21 years old and you are criticized in this way, it is a disturbing thing. ‘



Deepika Padukone said, ‘Criticism strengthened me. It inspired me to work hard and improve my skills. The biggest thing is that it was my personal development. Failures also taught me a lot. At times I got frustrated, but never a bitterness in my mind. Even I am grateful. ‘

Talking about the workfront, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapak. Deepika Padukone will be seen working in Kabir Khan’s film ’83’. She also stars husband Ranveer Singh in this film. The film is based on India’s Cricket World Cup victory in 1983.