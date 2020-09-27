Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is in the news recently because of her name but not because of her name in the drug chat. The NCB investigating the drug chat case had a chat between Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash in which Deepika was demanding ‘goods’ from her manager. After this, NCB strictly questioned Deepika. Soon after, an old interview of Deepika Padukone is going viral on social media, in which she is praising Rahul Gandhi and saying that she wants to see Rahul becoming the Prime Minister of the country.

This interview of Deepika is of 2010. In this interview, Deepika is seen as a good example to Rahul Gandhi for the youth of the country. In the interview, Deepika said, ‘I don’t know too much about politics but what I see on TV, whatever Rahul Gandhi is doing is making him a classic example for youth. Hopefully one day he will become Prime Minister himself. When Deepika was asked if she wanted Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister, in response to this she said – absolutely. Watch the clip of that interview:

Let me tell you that last time when after the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University, when Deepika reached the campus in support of the students, the same interview went viral on social media. Even then, Deepika had to face opposition to a particular political ideology. It is also believed to have had an impact on the collection of his then released film Chhapak.