In today’s modern era women do not refrain from using any trendy beauty products or tools. She follows all trending fashion styles from Bollywood divas to TV actresses, whether they are in clothes or skincare routine tips. In such a situation, you must have heard the name of Facial Roller nowadays and many times you have seen its advertisement on social media sites and ecommerce sites. But you should never have tried it, wondering if it is harmful for your skin. So, today we will provide you complete information about face roller through this article, so do not forget to read the article till the end.

What is face roll? Usually this beauty tool made of jade, rose quartz or any other crystal is used to gently massage the face and stimulate the lymphatic system. Also, face roller is used to relieve toxins, reduce muscle tension, reduce puffiness and improve blood circulation. Overall, this tool is nothing short of a magic wand for the face. Actually some face rollers have two ends: a large size stone for the forehead, cheeks, jawline and neck and a small stone with under eye for lips.

Benefits of face roller

Massage with face roller improves blood circulation. Using a face roller can stimulate blood flow to the face, which can make your skin look brighter and glow.

This beauty tool reduces the puffiness of your face. If you have wax or shaving on your face, then keep this roller in the freeze for 1 hour. Then massage it on the face with the help of it, your face tension will be reduced.

The face roller also helps in removing the access oil from your face. At the same time, massaging under the ears with this tool also keeps your lymph nodes healthy.

Face roller flushes out toxins from your face and helps to detox the face. Also the de-puffing ability of the face roller can make your face temporarily thin.

Apart from this, this beauty tool also helps in reducing the size of the growing pores of your face and makes your skin flawless.



How to use face roll: First of all, apply a serum, oil or moisturizer on your face and neck so that when you run the roller on the face, it does not rub, but smooth. Now start at the neck and move upwards. Using light hands, roll from jaw to ear on both sides. You can continue this motion from your jaw to the cheekbone. With the help of this roller for at least 5 minutes, you massage thoroughly on the top and bottom of the forehead, nose, lips. For best results, you can also massage 2 times a day. If you include face roller massage in the morning skin care routine and in the night skin care routine, then your skin will get rid of the scars and wrinkles. Types of face rollers:



Jade face roller: If you are a beginner, you can use a jade face roller as it is seen as a facial treatment. It has been used in China for centuries. Jade and metal are naturally cold substances and do not need to be kept in the refrigerator to cool the skin. However, jade is not as smooth as other stones, but it can be helpful for contour.

Rose Quartz Roller: If you want a massage on your face for more than two minutes, then this face roller is a better option for you. Rose quartz can maintain its temperature (hot or cold) for a long time. You just have to keep this roller in the freeze for a few minutes, after that you can use it for a long time. Traditionally, sapphire is said to help cleanse the skin, and it can help in treating acne. However, research is needed to support this claim.

How to clean face roller

If your roller has access oil, you can wipe it with a clean washcloth.

After the use of the roller, you can wash it at least once a week with mild shampoo or face wash.

Avoid putting your roller in very hot water or soaking it in water. Also place a roller on a clean dry cloth to clean it horizontally.

In conclusion, I would like to advise you that there are many types of facial rollers in the market and all of them can be beneficial. Just be sure to know the signs of a fake stone / crystal and keep your roller clean regularly.