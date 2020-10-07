Deepika Padukone, caught in the drugs case, is once again looking ready to shoot the film. According to sources, Deepika, who has been living in Mumbai for many days, is going to leave for Goa. It is being told that leaving the project incomplete, the actress had joined the NCB inquiry, now she will again go to Goa to complete the same project.

Deepika is returning back to shoot

NCB also questioned Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Shah. During this, NCB interrogated Deepika Padukone for several hours. Since then, Deepika Padukone is living in Mumbai. According to sources, there are reports that Deepika Padukone will go back to Goa to shoot Shakun Batra’s film. It is being claimed that very soon Deepika Padukone will join the cast of her film.

(File photo)

Deepika Padukone came to Goa for questioning about the NCB drugs case, except for the shooting of her film. Deepika Padukone is the biggest figure in the drugs case. He is one of Bollywood’s A-lister actresses. On September 25, Deepika came to question Padukone in the drugs case.

NCB sent summons to many Bollywood actresses based on Riya Chakravarty’s statement. After which Deepika Padukone, Rakulpreet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were interrogated. During this time, these actresses had answered many important questions related to Sushant Singh Rajput and Bollywood Drug Case.