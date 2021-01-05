Mumbai: There has been news about Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone that she can be seen playing the character of Villain in the film ‘Dhoom 4’. Yash Raj Films has plans to launch some of its biggest films in the coming years. The films of Dhoom series are known for their sequences and some foreign locations. Whenever it comes to casting a villain in the film, there is a surprise factor. In the first part of the film Dhoom, John Abraham was seen playing the role of a villain. At the same time, Hrithik Roshan in the second part and Aamir Khan in the third part were seen in the role of Villain. In such a situation, it is now being said that Deepika can be entered as a villain in its fourth part.

According to media reports, Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the character of Villain in the film ‘Dhoom 4’. Let me tell you, this film will be made under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Yes, Deepika Padukone is in talks to act in Dhoom 4. Deepika will play the role of Villain in this film. At the same time, Deepika Padukone is very excited about this film. Yash Raj Banner has decided to feature Deepika Padukone in the stylish Chorni character in ‘Dhoom 4’.

Let us tell you, recently Deepika Padukone has deleted all her old posts from her Instagram account and from Twitter. By sharing the audio diary, Deepika wished her fans a happy new year. Deepika wrote in the caption with the audio message, ‘It is January 1, 2021. Happy New Year to all.