Deepika Padukone surprised her fans by deleting all posts from Instagram, Twitter and Facebook shortly before the New Year on the night of 31 December. But now he has come back once again and shared a post which is an audio clip. Through this, he has given his fans a Happy New Year.

In this style, said ‘Happy New Year’

Deepika Padukone, while sharing a 32-second audio clip, has called her fans Happy New Year. They named it Audio Diary. And in this clip, he has also shared some experiences and views about 2020. What did he feel this year and what did he learn, Deepika has said in very few words.

The year 2020 was full of challenges for Deepika

The year 2020 was full of troubles and challenges for everyone but for Deepika Padukone, this year was full of criticisms. After being named in the drugs case, he had to face many problems. When the NCB called him for questioning, he had to become a victim of trolling on social media. In such a situation, Deepika believes that she has learned a lot from this year.

Probably deleted posts due to this

On December 31, that is, on the last day of the year, he has tried to erase all memories of 2020. Probably for this reason he deleted all the posts. Not only from Instagram but also from Twitter and Facebook. And today he has made a new beginning by putting a new post. This audio clip has now become viral on social media and Deepika’s fans are also enjoying this style of actress very much. At the same time, talking about his upcoming project in this new year, the talk of his entry in many films without the title is coming out. At the same time, they are also going to pair with South Star Prabhas. She will be seen in a big budget film.

