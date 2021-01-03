Queen Deepika Padukone of Bollywood industry has deleted all posts, photos and videos from Instagram. Now Deepika Padukone has shared the first photo on her Instagram Story. Let us know that Deepika went to Ranthambore in Rajasthan to celebrate New Year with family and husband Ranveer Singh. The first photo that Deepika shared on Instagram was her lunch plate. Deepika Padukone has 52.6 million (more than 52 lakh) followers on her Instagram.

Deepika’s lunch plate holds the frymes along with the food. While sharing the photo, Deepika asked the fans, “How many people like to eat frymes with their food?” Lentils, rice and vegetables are seen in the plate.

Fans were waiting for photos of Deepika Padukone’s New Year vacation, but Deepika deleted all the posts. He then shared an audio video. Greeting the fans for the New Year’s greetings and wishes, “Hello everyone, welcome all of you to my audio diary, this is a record of my feelings and thinking. You know, all of you will agree that the year 2020 has been terrible for everyone, but for me it has been a matter of gratitude and living in the present. ”

Deepika was further heard saying that in the year 2021, I pray for good health and mental peace for myself and everyone around me. Happy New Year to all. Deepika Padukone wrote in the caption with this audio clip, “Because it is 1.1.2021, so Happy New Year to all.” What are you all grateful for, tell me? “

It is worth noting that Deepika Padukone has recently completed the shooting of director Shakun Batra’s film (its name has not been revealed yet). In this film, she will be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey.