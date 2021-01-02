Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s fans got a big shock on the new year when she deleted all her photos and posts from her social media account. After this, Deepika definitely shared an audio diary in which she congratulated the fans for the new year. Now Deepika has shared the first picture on her Instagram story.

Now after deleting all the photos, the fans eagerly want to see Deepika’s New Year pictures of her and Ranveer on Deepika’s account. Meanwhile, Deepika has shared a picture of her lunch on her Instagram story showing lentils, rice, vegetables and fish in her plate. On the picture, Deepika wrote in the caption, ‘How many of you like frymes with food?’

Deepika has shared a picture of the lunch plate in her Insta story.

This is Deepika’s first photo on the new year, though fans are still waiting for Deepika’s first post. Let us know that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently went to Ranthambore in Rajasthan to spend New Year holidays with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni.

Ranthambore Trip photo of Ranveer-Deepika and Alia-Ranbir came together after a long wait

Talking about the work front, Deepika will soon be seen in the upcoming film ’83’ opposite Ranveer Singh. The release of this film has been postponed since last year due to Corona virus. Apart from this, Deepika is also working in a film made under Shakun Batra’s direction, in which she will be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey.