Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone celebrated her 35th birthday on Tuesday. The ‘Happy Birthday Deepika’ trend was happening on social media from Tuesday morning. Fans and friends were constantly wishing Deepika Padukone a happy birthday. On this occasion, Deepika Padukone shared a video of herself on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone’s Journey so far can be seen in the video. Many photos related to being born to spend quality time with family, marriage with Ranveer Singh and Bollywood career have been shared by making collages in this video.

Posting the video, Deepika wrote in the caption, “This journey was nothing short of spectacular. For this, I have my family, friends and fans, whom I thank. ” Let us know that Deepika was spotted at breakfast with husband Ranveer Singh on Tuesday morning. Both were spotted in Mumbai on a breakfast date.

Late evening Deepika had a birthday party at her house, which was attended by many Bollywood stars. Many people including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ananya Pandey arrived.

Ranveer Singh gave birthday wishes to Deepika Padukone in a romantic style, shared cute photos

Ranveer Singh wishes birthday

Ranveer Singh wished wife Deepika Padukone a late night in a very cute style. He first shared the picture of Deepika Padukone after birth. He then shared a romantic photo with Deepika. Both are seen giving romantic poses in this photo.

In the first photo, Ranveer writes, “Meri Jaan, Meri Zindagi, Meri Gudiya, Happy Birthday, Deepika Padukone.” After sharing the romantic photo, Ranveer wrote in the caption, “BV No 1, Deepika Padukone.”