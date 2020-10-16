Recently, Deepika Padukone was also questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau investigating drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case. It is now reported that Deepika has returned to Goa to shoot her film.

Let us know that earlier Deepika was shooting in Goa for Shakun Batra’s untitled film in Goa and after NCB summons she had to come to Mumbai. According to the report, Deepika has joined her film team on Thursday and she maintains the same enthusiasm about her shoot as before. It has been said that since Deepika was on long break, the director wants her to shoot comfortably.



Mid-Day quoted the source as saying, ‘Deepika joined the team on Thursday and there was excitement in them. Since it broke for more than 10 days, Shakun wants him to work comfortably. He has shot some funny scenes with Siddhant and Ananya.



Please tell here that when NCB asked Deepika Padukone about the drug chat with Karisma, Deepika said that the chat belonged to her. When Deepika was asked about this, it mentioned ‘goods’, ‘hash’ and ‘weed’. To this, Deepika said that the goods in her circle means cigarettes. Hash means thin cigarette and Weed means Modi cigarette.