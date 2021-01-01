Actress Deepika Padukone has also made a new debut on social media in the year 2021. After deleting all her old posts on Instagram and Twitter, Deepika has released a new message. Deepika Padukone has made a new beginning in the name of Audio Diary. In her first message of the audio diary, Deepika has greeted all the fans for the new year. Deepika wrote in the caption with the audio message, ‘It is January 1, 2021. Happy New Year to all. ‘

Deepika said in her audio message, “Welcome all of you to my audio diary.” I have a record of feeling and thoughts. You all will agree with me. 2020 has been a year of uncertainty for all of us. For 2021, I wish myself and all the people around me good health and happiness. happy New Year.’

Ever since Deepika Padukone deleted all the posts, it was believed that she might want to start something new. So to highlight it, he has deleted all his old posts. Apart from this, there was also a possibility of their accounts being hacked. Now it is clear that Deepika has probably removed all her previous posts for the introduction of audio diary.

It’s 1.1.2021! Happy New Year Everyone! ❤️ What are you grateful for …? pic.twitter.com/mGMb8ofJ0a – Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 1, 2021

Deepika has 52.5 million followers on Instagram and 27.7 million followers on Twitter. Currently Deepika Padukone is holidaying in Rajasthan with husband Ranveer Singh. Not only this, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to marry soon. Recently Neetu Kapoor shared a photo from Ranthambore with Ranveer Singh and son Ranbir Kapoor.