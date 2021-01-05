Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 35th birthday today. Deepika Padukone has completed her film journey in a very short time. Deepika Padukone is not an idol of any identity today. Let us tell you, Deepika Podukone started her film career with Shahrukh Khan in the film ‘Om Shanti Om’.

Deepika’s debut film was released in the year 2008. Recently, Deepika Padukone was seen celebrating New Year in Rajasthan with Ranveer Singh, whose photos were shared by Deepika on social media.

On the occasion of Deepika’s birthday, we are showing you in this story some photos of her modeling days that you will be surprised to see. Deepika Padukone was born in Copenhagen, Denmark. Deepika Padukone’s father’s name is Prakash Padukone, who has been a famous badminton player. His mother’s name is Ujjwala.

She also has a younger sister, whose name is Anisha. Deepika did her studies from Bangalore’s Sophia High School. Deepika had to face failure in her film career after her debut film.

Deepika never gave up to make her career and proved herself by returning to the film ‘Cocktail’. The film ‘Cocktail’ proved to be the turning point of Deepika’s life. Deepika gave many super hit films after this film. Bollywood films Race 2, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat were super hit at the box office.