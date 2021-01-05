Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has come a long way in the industry. He has carved a niche for himself in the industry. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Om Shanti Om’ with Shah Rukh Khan. The film was released in the year 2008. After this, Deepika did many films including ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Cocktail’, ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’, ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Piku’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmavat’. Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 35th birthday today.

On this occasion, we are showing you some such photos from her modeling days, in which you will not recognize Deepika. With this, you will tell some interesting facts related to his life …

Was born in Denmark…

Deepika was born on 5 January 1986 in the city of Copenhagen, Denmark. Deepika is the daughter of international badminton player Prakash Padukone. His mother Ujala is a travel agent and younger sister Anisha is a golf player. Deepika’s parents shifted to Bengaluru when she was only a year old.

Left studies and came to modeling …

Completed schooling from Sophia High School in Bangalore and pre-university education from Mount Carmel College. After this, Deepika took admission in Indira Gandhi National Open University with the aim of doing BA (in Sociology), but left her studies and moved to modeling.

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: When Deepika Padukone spoke on the breakup, she gave the real reason

‘Anita Bhabhi’ became ‘Neha Pendse’, Soumya Tandon was replaced by ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’

Work done since the age of 8 …

Deepika Padukone started her career at a young age. At the age of 8, Deepika appeared in many aids. After this, at Teen-Age, he made additions to several brands such as Liril and Close-Up. She has also appeared in Himesh Reshammiya’s popular album Naam Hai Tera.

Started career with South Films …

In 2006, Deepika took the screen entry from the Kannada film ‘Aishwarya’. The film was successful. A year later, he got a big break from Shahrukh Khan’s opposite film ‘Om Shanti Om’. She became the favorite of audiences by giving excellent performance in many films.