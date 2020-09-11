Due to Coronavirus, shooting of movies and TV shows was stopped for the last several months, but now Manonrajan’s car is also slowly coming back on track after the unlocking process. In such a situation, shooting of films is being started keeping in mind all safety measures and precautions. After almost 5 months, the film industry is witnessing a stir. All the film stars are shooting their films. In such a situation, Bollywood’s Mastani Deepika Padukone has also started preparing for Shakun Batra’s next film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey.

According to sources, Deepika will soon leave for Goa to shoot this film. Now among all this, Deepika Padukone has got a new haircut, which shows that she is ready to work once again. Recently, Deepika’s fan page was shared with her new haircut and Deepika is seen stunning in these photos. Deepika’s ultra-glamorous look in a black sweatshirt will also make you her fan. Fans on social media are constantly praising Deepika’s new look.

One user wrote, ‘I am very excited for this’. At the same time, another user commented, ‘Deepika looks absolutely fresh in this new haircut’. So someone wrote ‘Deepika Padukone most beautiful’. Someone wrote, ‘Glad to see you after so many days’.

Let us tell you that Deepika Padukone will complete the rest of her remaining projects before starting shooting for Shakun Batra’s next film. She will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s film ’83’ as Romi Dev, wife of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev (Kapil Dev). In this film, Ranvir Singh will be seen as Kapil Dev.