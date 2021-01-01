She is in Rajasthan to celebrate the new year with her husband Ranveer Singh. Many celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor have also reached with them. In the new year, Deepika has given a big shock to her 52.5 million fans. All posts have been deleted from his Instagram account. People still do not understand why they did this?

Fans upset due to post deletion

Deepika Padukone is very active on social media. His fans hoped to see some lovely pictures of the New Year celebrations and his trips. However, Deepika has given a big shock to the fans by deleting all the posts. After the disappearance of all the posts in Deepika’s account, the fans are making various speculations. Some feel that their account has been hacked. At the same time, some people consider it to be a social media strategy of 2021.

Tweets with insta post also disappear

Not only this, all of Deepika’s tweets are also missing. His fans are now worried and he is writing about this on social media. Talking about the work front, she is playing an important role in Shakun Batra’s next film. She also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey in the film. Apart from this, she will be seen in ’83’ alongside Ranveer Singh. At the same time, there are also reports of coming to ‘Pathan’ with Shahrukh Khan.