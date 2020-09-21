Riya Chakraborty is in jail in the Bollywood drug case. Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have also been named after Riya. After Sara, Rakul and Shraddha, NCB is now preparing to send summons to Deepika. NCB sources have said that NCB is now going to send summons to Deepika for questioning next week.
The NCB team has questioned Sushant’s former talent manager Jaya Shah and former business manager Shruti Modi on Monday. At the same time, Jaya Shah and Shruti Modi will be questioned again on Tuesday i.e. Tuesday. Earlier, both were questioned by the team on Wednesday.
Let us tell you that there were reports that Riya Chakraborty had named 25 big Bollywood celebrities who were involved in the use of drugs in the NCB inquiry. Riya was arrested by the NCB on 8 September. She confessed in the interrogation that she used to provide drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.
.
Leave a Reply