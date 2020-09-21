The biggest reveal ever in Bollywood drug chat. While the Narcotics Bureau is preparing to send summons to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, in the same chat, there is a conversation between Jin N, J, S, D and K about drugs, in which D means Deepika. It is the padukone. According to a Times Now report, NCB is now going to send summons to Deepika for questioning next week.

NCB sources have told Times Now that the K from whom Dika Deepika Padukone is seeking ‘goods’ in drug chat, is actually K Karishma who is an employee of the Kwon Talent Management Agency. On Deepika’s question, Karishma says that I have but at home. I am in Bandra. Karishma further says that if I say I can ask Amit. Deepika’s answer to this comes that yes, please. Karishma says- Amit has it, he is carrying it. On this, Deepika says- Hash no weed.

Riya Chakraborty is in jail in the Bollywood drug case. Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have also been named after Riya. After Sara, Rakul and Shraddha, NCB is now preparing to send summons to Deepika. NCB sources have said that NCB is now going to send summons to Deepika for questioning next week.

The NCB team has questioned Sushant’s former talent manager Jaya Shah and former business manager Shruti Modi on Monday. At the same time, Jaya Shah and Shruti Modi will be questioned again on Tuesday i.e. Tuesday. Earlier, both were questioned by the team on Wednesday.

Let us tell you that there were reports that Riya Chakraborty had named 25 big Bollywood celebrities who were involved in the use of drugs in the NCB inquiry. Riya was arrested by the NCB on 8 September. She confessed in the interrogation that she used to provide drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.