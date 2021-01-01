Deepika Padukone deleted all her tweets and Instagram posts on the night of 31 December. He has since left all his fans in shock. Actress Deepika, who was very popular on social media, no longer has any posts and tweets on her social media profile.

Recently there were incidents of account hacking of many celebrities. Many believe that perhaps Deepika’s account may have been hacked. However one of her close revealed that it was done by Deepika while she was changing her display picture. It seems that this may be a temporary change from Deepika to highlight an upcoming event.

Deepika has deleted her posts, but her Instagram stories are still appearing on the account. There is also a record of the tweets that he liked till now. However, he himself has not said anything about it yet. Deepika has 52.5 million followers on Instagram and 27.7 million followers on Twitter.

Deepika is currently vacationing in Rajasthan with husband Ranveer Singh. Actor Neetu Kapoor shared a photo from Ranthambore with actor Ranveer Singh and his son Ranbir Kapoor a few days ago. However neither Deepika nor Ranbir’s girlfriend actor Alia Bhatt was seen in the picture.

Talking about her work, Deepika will appear in Shakun Batra’s ‘Domestic Noir’ alongside Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Deepika is also said to be part of Shah Rukh Khan’s next film Pathan, produced by Yash Raj Films. However, this confirmation has not yet been done.

Ranveer and Deepika are awaiting the release of their fourth film 83 together. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film tells the story of the unexpected victory of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 World Cup. While Ranveer is playing the role of former captain Kapil Dev, Deepika will act as his wife Romi Bhatia. The film has a long list of actors, including Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Ammi Virk, Harry Sandhu and many more.