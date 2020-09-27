NCB is active in the Sushant Singh Rajput case for investigation of drug angle. Many big stars are seen getting caught in drug links. On Saturday (26 September), Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned. Deepika had reached the Colaba office of NCB at 10 am and left after 3.30. According to reports, Deepika cried 3 times during interrogation.

Deepika cried 3 times, officers did not melt

Deepika Padukone was questioned by 5 NCB officials. According to an India Today report, Deepika cried 3 times during this period. On this, the officials asked him not to play the ’emotional card’. Deepika confessed that the chats she got from the investigating agency belonged to her. In this, she was talking to her manager Karishma Prakash about drugs. However, he refused to take drugs.

Officers took Deepika’s call

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s phone has also been seized by the authorities. According to an IANS report, an NCB source said, the phones of Deepika, Karishma, Rakul and Simone Khambata have been seized by the NCB under the Indian Evidence Act.

Deepika stayed in the hotel to avoid the crowd

Deepika returned to Mumbai from Goa on Friday night. She was accompanied by her husband Ranveer Singh. She was shooting for Shakun Batra’s film there. Deepika returned from Goa and stayed in a hotel near the NCB office. He made this decision to avoid media congestion and reach NCB on time.

Sara and Shraddha also refused to take drugs

Apart from Deepika, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were also questioned in this case. Sara and Shraddha both denied taking drugs. Shraddha told that she used to party with Sushant. At the same time, it was also said that drinks were served in the party, not drugs.