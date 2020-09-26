The Narcotics Control Bureau, which came to investigate the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, has brought out the names of several celebs in the drugs connection of Bollywood. After the arrest of Riya Chakraborty, now the names of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have come in it. Deepika reached the NCB office on Saturday. Now the news is coming that Deepika has confessed to the drugs chat.

According to a Times Now report, Deepika admitted that she had a chat with Karishma about drugs. However, he denied that he had taken drugs.

Apart from Deepika, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are also being questioned.

At the same time, Shritij Ravi Prasad, executive producer of Dharma Production, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Shraddha Kapoor admitted to NCB’s questioning about Sushant joining party, but denied use of drugs – reports

Explain that earlier on Friday, Rakul Preet was questioned by NCB. According to reports, ‘Rakul Preet Singh has admitted that in 2018, he had chatted with Riya about drugs. Rakul said that Riya had left the drugs in his house and talked about the same. Riya wanted to get her drugs back. This was the only thing between the two.

Rakul also told that she has never taken drugs nor did she know any drug peddlers. Apart from Rakul, Deepika also reached out to the NCB for interrogation of Karishma Prakash, manager of Padukone.