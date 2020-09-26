A team of Narcotics Crime Bureau i.e. NCB is currently interrogating Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor in the drugs case. Deepika Padukone reached the NCB office 10 minutes ahead of schedule. While Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have also arrived just after 12 pm. During interrogation of Deepika, NCB suspects that she has come with complete preparation.

According to information received from sources, NCB believes that Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash have come with preparation. It is believed that when Karishma was summoned by the NCB, she herself was ill and told through her lawyer that she would reach the NCB office on 25 September to assist in the inquiry.

Questioned sitting in front of Karishma

The NCB says that Deepika was in Goa when the notice was sent. But when she came to Mumbai, Karishma appeared with him. So NCB feels that both have come with complete preparation. NCB was questioned about Deepika’s drugs chat. Although Deepika refused earlier on the chat. But when the NCB made Karishma sit in front of them, after much debate, they confessed that they had ordered ‘goods’ in the chat.

Strategy set in Goa with Karisma

Apart from this, Deepika Padukone kept silence on some questions. Deepika is not responding properly to the questions on drugs. He hash hash but he never used drugs. However, he confessed to smoking cigarettes. At the same time, the NCB believes that Deepika and Karishma have prepared a strategy sitting in Goa and are consulting with lawyers.

NCB submits Deepika’s mobile, may be interrogated sitting with Karisma if statement is different