Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone welcomed the new year in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. During this trip, Deepika also reached Ranthambore National Park, where she spent some time. He also enjoyed a tiger safari in the park. Now Deepika has shared some photos and videos, which are being very well liked.

In the first photo, Deepika is seen in plaid coat. At the same time, in the videos, the tiger roaming inside the park, the chirping bird is seen and the beautiful sight is seen. Along with this, Deepika has given special advice to the fans. He wrote, “One of the compliments that I often get from my family and friends is that I have not changed myself even a little because of what I have achieved professionally.”

“Perhaps those people don’t know how big a role they have in this.” For me, it is very important to spend quality time with family and friends without any hindrance. It keeps me attached to the roots. It reminds me of where I am from. This is what has taken me to where I am today. So take a break for sure.

Let us know that Deepika Padukone deleted all her old posts on Instagram and Twitter in the new year. After this, Deepika released a new message. In her first message of the audio diary, Deepika wished all the fans a happy new year. Deepika wrote in the caption with the audio message, “It is January 1, 2021. Happy New Year to all. ”

In her audio message, Deepika said, “Welcome to my audio diary. I have a record of feeling and thoughts. You all will agree with me. 2020 has been a year of uncertainty for all of us. For 2021, I wish myself and all the people around me good health and happiness. happy New Year.”