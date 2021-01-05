First affair with Nihar Pandya Deepika Padukone’s name was first associated with Nihar Pandya in the headlines. Deepika and Nihar were taking acting training simultaneously. Then the affair of both started and both started living in live-in. However, after about 3 years, this relationship ended. Now while Deepika is happy to be married to Ranveer, Nihar Pandya has settled down with singer Neeti Mohan.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s heart came? There was a time when there was a lot of discussion about Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the most successful captain of the Indian cricket team, and Deepika Padukone’s affair. It is said that Deepika and Dhoni also dated each other for some time. There is speculation that Dhoni wanted to marry Deepika at that time but Deepika was quite serious about her film career. However, Dhoni and Deepika have never accepted this relationship.

A lot of closeness with Siddharth Mallya Deepika’s affair with Siddharth Mallya, son of the once famous industrialist Vijay Mallya, has been for a long time. Both were seen together for a long time. Apart from Bollywood parties, events, Deepika and Siddharth’s closeness was also seen during the IPL. However, both of them parted ways later.

Upen Patel’s name also came in the headlines Model Upen Patel came in contact with Deepika Padukone when she came to Bollywood to pursue her acting career. After this, Upen and Deepika’s affair was discussed for a long time. However, if there was an affair between them, then he stayed for a very short time.

Ranbir Kapoor broke Deepika’s heart Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship lasted a long time. Deepika was also quite serious for Ranbir and he got her name tattooed. However, this relationship ended in a very sad ending after which Deepika went into depression. During an event, in a gesture, Deepika had confessed that Ranbir Kapoor was cheating on her, due to which this relationship could not last. However, Deepika and Ranbir are still very good friends.

Bollywood’s beautiful actress Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 35th birthday on 5 January 2021. Deepika, one of the top heroines of Hindi films, may be living a happy married life with Ranveer Singh now, but her personal life has been very volatile at first. Come, know how Deepika’s personal life has been till now.