No Ranbir Kapoor film has been released for a long time. Fans are waiting to see Alia Bhatt with her for the first time in their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’. However, there is no idea when this film will be released. Now the news is coming that Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are going to be seen together with Ranbir Kapoor.

Only last year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced that he is going to make the film ‘Baiju Bawra’. Now, according to a report of ‘Pinkvilla’, Ranbir Kapoor has been finalized for the lead role in this film. The report also mentions that the film will have 2 heroes and 2 heroines and Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have been finalized for the heroine, which is currently Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s favorite.

It is being told that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also narrated the script to Deepika and Alia in which they have liked their characters very much. It is also being said that in ‘Baiju Bawra’, Alia Ranbir’s opposite role will be seen playing the same role as Meena Kumari in the original film. While Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of a dacoit Roopmati.



If this happens, it will be the first film of Deepika and Alia together. It is being told that apart from Ranbir, there is talk of a big superstar for the role of Tansen. By the way, Ranbir Kapoor made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Saawariya and the film was a flop. Now it will be interesting to see how much people like ‘Baiju Bawra’.

