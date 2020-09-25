In the drug chat case, Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash are being questioned by the NCB team. In this inquiry, Deepika has admitted that she had a chat with Karishma. However, he denied that he had taken drugs. It is being told that Deepika has also admitted that she smokes a special kind of cigarette but does not take drugs.

Face to face inquiry

Deepika’s manager Karishma was also questioned on Friday and during this time she admitted to smoking cigarettes but refused to take drugs. A chat dated 28 October 2017 between Deepika and Karisma, about which Deepika has admitted that they are her own chat. However, when the two were asked face to face about drug chat, they said that they do not take drugs but droop which is a different type of cigarette which contains many things.

Deepika giving round-the-clock answers, silence on many questions

It is being told that when the NCB team asked about the hash and weed words used in the chat, Deepika gave roundly answers on this. Deepika has admitted that she drinks droop (cigarettes) but has kept silence on whether it also contains drugs.

Bollywood Drug Nexus: ‘Deepika Padukone was admin of alleged drug chat Whatsapp group’

The statements were recorded, Shraddha and Sara are also being interrogated

The interrogation of Deepika and Karisma by sitting face to face is over. The team has recorded the statements of both. However, it is being said that Deepika may be questioned yet again. Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were also named in the drug chat. After this, both of them are being questioned by the NCB team on Saturday.