Actress Deepika Kakkar and actor Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most liked couples in the television world. Both are very active on social media. These two often share loving pictures of each other on their social media handles. This time Deepika and Shoaib have given their fans a happy new year in a unique way.

New Year Celebration with Security Guard

Deepika Kakkar has given a happy new year by posting a picture on social media for her fans. At the same time, Shoaib has celebrated the new year with some of his on-duty security guards. Shoaib shared a group picture on his Instagram account with wife Deepika, his mother, sister Saba and the team of guards.

Getting appreciation on social media

Sharing the picture on social media, Shoaib wrote, ‘Happy New Year! Be happy, Pyaar Batiye ‘, in the picture shared with him, he can be seen celebrating the new year with a cake. At the same time, Shoaib is getting much appreciation on social media after this picture has surfaced.

Deepika Kakkar shared photo

On the other hand, Deepika Kakkar has shared a stunning picture of herself with an Instagram handle celebrating the New Year. In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing an ethnic suit in a gorgeous maroon color. While sharing the picture, Deepika has written that ‘Happy New Year to all! Wish good health and prosperity for all this year.

Deepika and Shoaib married in 2018

Let us know that Deepika and Shoaib met on the set of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and after that they got married in February 2018 after dating each other for a few years. Talking about the work front, Shoaib was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, while Deepika was seen in the show ‘Hum Kahan Tum Kahan’.

Read this too

This is the biggest achievement of Sonu Sood’s life, being emotional, the actor himself revealed

Kareena Kapoor asked such a question after seeing romantic picture of Malaika and Arjun, now discussion is happening