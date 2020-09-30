Deepika Padukone

After the drug angle surfaced in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Bollywood and all the people associated with it are on target of the investigating agencies. Sushant’s special friend Riya Chakraborty is in jail, while many big names including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor have been questioned so far.

After the names of these people came to light, the matter is also in great trend on social media. Recently, WhatsApp chats surfaced, it was estimated that Deepika also takes drugs and uses code words for this. However, when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned him about this and tried to find out the truth, NCB officials were also shocked by the response of the actress.



Deepika had asked- What is the goods?

Actually, during interrogation, Deepika admitted that she had not used drugs. He told that the word ‘goods’ used in the chat was for cigarettes. Let me tell you, there was a lot of discussion about Deepika’s 2017 chat in which she had asked her manager Karishma that what is the goods?

Thin cigarette is called hash

When Deepika was asked what is the meaning of hash and weed, she said that hash and weed type of cigarettes (different brands). The actress said that we call hash thin cigarettes and weed thick cigarettes.

Use of many code words

Deepika further explained that a lot of code words are used during interaction between the film industry. He told many such code words in which two are special. These are two ‘paneer’ and ‘quickie and marriage’.

What is ‘quick and marriage’?

According to Deepika, she uses paneer for those who are very thin. Everyone calls him cheese by looking at slim people. At the same time, about ‘quick and marriage’, he said that it is used for long and short term relationships. Quickie means short relationship and marriage means long relationship.