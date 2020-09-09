Since the lockdown began, many Bollywood actresses like Malaika Arora, Alaia F and Kareena Kapoor etc. shared many tips and tricks on Instagram to get a shiny screen. At the same time, now ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ fame actress Bhagyashree also shared a video with her fans, in which she shared a face-pack recipe to get a smooth and shiny skin and also about the benefits on the skin Also told.

Looking at 51-year-old Bhagyashree, his real age cannot be guessed. She takes care of her fitness as well as her skin very well. So if she inspires you for skin care, then definitely follow her tips. Let’s know about this secret recipe of their skin care …

Bhagyashree’s tip for a glowing skin



Sharing this video, Bhagyashree wrote in the caption, ‘An easy skin care routine that I follow everyday. It not only keeps my skin clean, but also moisturizes and nourishes it. Grind some oats into a powder and store it in a bottle and use daily. To make a paste for the face, add a little milk and honey to it. Apply it on your face and let it dry. Rub it lightly before washing your face with cold water. ‘

Along with this, in the video, Bhagyashree also revealed the skin benefits of oats. He said, oats have cleansing properties, removing dead skin. Milk is a great moisturizer and toner that helps keep the skin soft and smooth. At the same time, honey naturally hydrates the skin with antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. Whenever you are full of fatigue, you can feel refreshed by applying this face pack.

Ingredients for making oats face pack

Oats Powder – 2 tbsp

Honey – 1 teaspoon

Milk – 1 teaspoon

recipe-

If you do not have oats powder, you can use oats. Combine oats, honey and milk in a bowl. Leave it for some time and let the milk dissolve well in the oats. Then apply the prepared paste on your face and let it dry for a while. When this light dries, clean it by massaging it with your hands. Then wash your face with cold water. You do not need to apply moisturizer or serum after washing your face.



This oats scrub will improve the pimples

You can use this simple and cheap recipe twice a week or daily, keeping in mind your skin troubles. If there are spots and freckles on the face, then they will be reduced by its regular use.