In the Depths of Deepholm is the new Mini-Set of the expansion Showdown in the Badlandsthe latest major expansion of Hearthstone (of which you can find the full review here). The competitive card title of Blizzard has now entered the GOTA of card games, streaming and otherwise. Despite their ups and downs, Mini-Play Sets have always been a way to add fun to the game, and remind us that ultimately we are halfway since the release of the next expansion!

New cards to unearth

Dig up it is the mechanic that has dominated in this game expansion and, undoubtedly, we appreciated the game designers' effort to offer players the opportunity to have fairly powerful cards in their hands. This although these cards are not collectible, but can be found on the playing field, sharpening your wits and adding some fun to the game, given that each class has its own cards to unearth.

The first three we find in Dig up they will be:

Flowery heart a low-cost spell that allows us to give a bonus to one of our minions good +2/+2 as well as dealing 2 damage to a random enemy Minion . Excellent if you want to remove a piece from the enemy as well as upgrade your own Servant which never hurts.

a low-cost spell that allows us to give a bonus to one of our minions . Excellent if you want to remove a piece from the enemy as well as upgrade your own Servant which never hurts. Deepholm Geode probably the most solid 2-Drop of this series: not only does it have a good body, it puts a lot of pressure on the opponent, inflicting two damage to each of his minions and to the enemy hero himself. He's even an elemental therefore it allows you to activate many effects that interact with this specific tribe.

Fragment of the World Pillar it's another story: it costs little and allows us to add 2 elementals to our hand, while the third will be put into play immediately. D as devastating as mechanicsas at only 3 in fact you draw 2 cards of our choice and a Servant (again of our choice) is added to the playing field. It's a very strong card, although it can only be found through Unearth!

The two legendary linked to Uncover are:

Azerite Murloc : an exclusive servant of the Shaman , which transforms all Servants into ones with a higher cost. Useful if you have small Minions in play or if your opponent has one or more threatening Minions with maybe Provocation and you have all the credentials for launch a final attack by eliminating those enemies from the game . The cost is very low, so we are sure that like us you can't wait to put it into play.

: an exclusive servant of the , which transforms all Servants into ones with a higher cost. Useful if you have small Minions in play or if your opponent has one or more threatening Minions with maybe Provocation and you have all the credentials for . The cost is very low, so we are sure that like us you can't wait to put it into play. Azerite Dragon: exclusively reserved for the Paladin, a class that has dominated the gaming meta for months. Undoubtedly edited for a deck full of Minions, the dragon will give you a +3/+3 bonus to all Minions, wherever they are (except itself), whether they're in your hand, your deck, or on your side of the battlefield. Here too, as with Azerite's “cousin”, we find a very solid body, a double suffix “elemental and dragon” and a very interesting effect.

Legendary ones that make the difference

Two new legendary cards they are shaking the game meta, one of the two less than the other, but we can't complain:

Therazanethe Lady of this Mini-Set is ready to lord it over with the Taunt ability (although she has a fairly weak constitution) but provides double the statistics to all elementals in her hand or deck, an ability not to be underestimated when she herself is a elemental and could cause quite a few problems for the opponent.

Brann Miner (which you can get in the Diamond variant, if you purchase the Golden Mini-Set) does what its counterpart which came out centuries ago with the League of Explorers: if you have built a deck of mono-copies, you will be able to activate your Battlecries twice. Considering the low costand that in general single-copy decks They tend to take long the game, we can definitely say that Brann Miner is a card you will always want to play.

In the Deepholm

The Mini-Set In the Depths of Deepholm it's a breath of fresh air to the Hearthstone meta, sometimes too frozen after a few months of playing the new expansion. Adding the fact that the Mini-Set brings with it several dual-class cards, we are faced with one of the best products which modernize the game and give new life to the players. It is undoubtedly a choice the fact of buying it or not, but considering that it can be unlocked not only with money but with the gold that is found by playing, or by creating the cards you want with Dust, you can make your careful assessments in total autonomy.