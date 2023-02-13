Two cases have recently brought to general attention, even in the world of video games, the phenomenon of deepfakesthat of Todd Howard is that of Joe Rogan. The basic problem is that they are two extremely convincing videos.

In the first, audio only (so technically not quite a deepfake), we can hear Todd Howard talk about The Elder Scrolls VI. The voice, generated by aartificial intelligence, is absolutely similar to Howard’s. Naturally we understand that it’s not him especially for the profanity pronounced (not really in character, let’s say so), but if the authors hadn’t had satirical intentions and hadn’t exaggerated, they could have made a fake that is really difficult to distinguish from the original.

Worse is the case of Rogan, with a video generated by artificial intelligence in which the notorious podcast host (his the most listened to in the world) is used to sell pills to increase sexual potency. Some details betray the fake, but a film of this kind passed on social networks, where distracted use reigns, can certainly pass as authentic.

Best known for celebrity porn, deepfakes, which Wikipedia defines as “a technique for artificial intelligence-based human image synthesis, used to combine and overlay existing images and videos with original video or images, via a technique of machine learning, known as a generative adversarial network”, are becoming increasingly worrisome due to the level of realism achieved.