In Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the investigative stance has completely changed after the angle of drugs surfaced. Now the case is also being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). After Riya and Shouvik Chakraborty’s chat surfaced, the drugs angle came up. Subsequently, in this case, NCB has taken into custody 3 alleged drug peddlers including Shauvik Chakraborty, Sushant House Manager Samuel Miranda and Staff Deepesh Sawant. Now Deepesh’s statement has come out in which Deepesh has made some shocking claims.

Dipesh claims – Sushant is seen drinking marijuana

According to the report of our affiliate channel Times Now, in the NCB inquiry, Dipesh has claimed that he saw Sushant drinking Maruana (Ganja) in September 2018. Deepesh has also claimed in his statement that Sushant wanted to leave Bollywood. However, NCB is still not fully confident in these statements as Shouvik, Samuel and Deepesh are giving different statements and the agency wants to reach a conclusion only by matching their statements.

Drug dealings are confirmed

However, till now the investigation of NCB has become so clear that drugs were involved in this case. Sushant’s staff and friends were involved in the purchase and drugs were allegedly supplied to Sushant’s house. However, who was using these drugs is still a matter of investigation.

Riya’s lawyer has also claimed

Let me tell you that earlier Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has also claimed in his statement that he was consuming drugs even before Riya Chakraborty’s arrival in Sushant Singh Rajput’s life. Sushant’s family, however, called these claims false. The agency is also investigating from this angle that all the detained people are not claiming Sushant to be a drug addict to protect themselves.