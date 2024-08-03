A truly appreciated couple may have lost that shine with which we have observed and loved them in the past months. We are talking about Pearl Vatiero And Mirko Brunettithe golden couple of the latest edition of the Big Brother. The two, in fact, seem to be in the midst of a period of profound crisis.

Their relationship, which we certainly remember as sweet and idyllic, is reportedly facing serious difficultya problematic moment that the two are struggling to overcome. There are various reasons for this shaky situation for the former couple Big Brother.

On the one hand, physical distance and the numerous gossip that circulate around the fidelity within the couple, also fueled by their respective families, who would have expressed their less than enthusiastic opinion on the couple. We must also reflect on the rumors of alleged infidelity by Mirko, who would have been caught spending a night out of the house. On that occasion he would have been in the company of friends, all of which happened without warning Perla.

Despite Mirko’s attempts to deny the rumors disastrous on the couple through their social profiles, the damage now seems irreparable. The two young exes Big Brotherin fact, they no longer appear together on social media, as they did in the past. This is an unmistakable sign of an ever-growing distance. Both seem to have taken separate paths.

Mirko is apparently immersed in his work, sharing videos and stories on social media that portray him always busy. On the other hand, Perla, instead, continues to tell her life between work projects together with her sister, as well as being the protagonist of various photo shoots. According to rumors According to social expert Alessandro Rosica, the crisis between Perla and Mirko would be very deep and unlikely to be resolved any time soon. The main causes would be the fact that Mirko has never appreciated some of Perla’s contacts, and the opposition of her family towards some of the boy’s behavior.

We are facing another turbulent history like that of the Fedez-Ferragni couple, where in that case too families and friends played an important role in the evolution of the relationship.