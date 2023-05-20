At the beginning of the Corona period, the Juventus administration said that 23 players agreed to reduce their salaries for a period of 4 months to help the club during the financial crisis that struck football globally, but the plaintiffs now claim that the players waived only one month’s salary.

According to the public prosecutor, Juventus re-paid the players’ salaries without reduction after one month, without announcing this, or legally recording the payments.

Among those accused are former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, former vice president Pavel Nedved and former sporting director Fabio Paratici.

The Italian Football Federation said on Friday that Juventus would face a sporting trial over alleged irregularities in the club’s payments to players as well as unjustified relations with players’ agents and other clubs.

The new sporting charge, which could cost the club more penalties including more points deductions, adds to Juventus’ troubles this season.

As part of the ongoing case centering on the club’s transfer deals, Juventus was penalized with a 15-point deduction last January, but Italy’s largest sporting body later temporarily overturned the penalty and ordered football authorities to hold a new hearing.