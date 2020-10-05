Highlights: Ink throwing accused is Deepak Sharma associated with Hinduist organization

Politics continues in connection with the Hathras incident. Meanwhile, ink was thrown at the Rajya Sabha MP and AAP’s UP in-charge Sanjay Singh, who visited the victim’s family. According to the information, the accused who threw the ink is Deepak Sharma associated with the Hinduist organization. Deepak Sharma was taken into custody by the police after the incident. At the same time, Sanjay Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have also shared photos of their Twitter handle Deepak with many leaders and officials. At the same time, there is a demand for the release of Deepak Sharma on Twitter and for this release Deepak Sharma hashtag is being run. At the same time some people are opposing it and some people are speaking in favor of it.

Sanjay Singh, while sharing photo of accused Deepak Sharma with ADG Law-and-Order Prashant Kumar in UP, tweeted that ‘Now what is left to understand? This is the accused who attacked us, along with ADG law and end order Prashant Kumar and we were in police security, Yogi ji, do not hide your black tricks behind black ink, shoot from the front. ‘

Sanjay Singh called Yogi a coward

Apart from this, Sanjay Singh has expressed his displeasure over the incident and described Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a coward on Twitter. He wrote that the attack took place while returning to the doll’s house in Hathras with the cowardly demeanor police. MLA Rakhi Bidlan, Ajay Dutt and Faisal Lala were with him. Yogi ji, you are not a coward, no matter how many cases you write against me, send me to jail, lathi or get murdered, but the fight for justice for the doll will continue

Photo of accused with many leaders

At the same time, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his anger by tweeting. The tweet on which Kejriwal retweeted also included photographs of accused Deepak Sharma with several Raj leaders, including MP Giriraj Singh, Sadhvi Prachi and MLA T. Raja Singh Lodh in Telangana Assembly. Kejriwal wrote that, ‘Sanjay ji has been speaking fearlessly against the injustice and atrocities of the UP government.’ Kejriwal wrote that the government made 14 FIRs on AAP (Sanjay Singh), sealed the office but could not dare to arrest you, then attacked it today. This shows the defeat and disgrace of the people sitting in the UP government. This means you are on the right track.

Video surfaced of the incident

A video of this incident has also surfaced. It can be seen in the video that Deepak Sharma first comes to the place where Sanjay Singh is standing surrounded by the media. After this, throwing a bottle of ink on Sanjay Singh shouts slogans. As soon as Deepak does this, a young man standing in the crowd catches him away from Sanjay Singh and there is a slight clash between the two. Even then the lamp does not cool. Many people run after him to catch him, but he still keeps raising slogans.

Watch the video-

Sanjay Singh Ink Attack Video: Ink thrown at AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras