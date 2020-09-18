Team India’s pacer Deepak Chahar is very active on social media. He shared a picture of his 15 year old on Twitter. Australian veteran Shane Watson is seen with him in the photo.

Deepak Chahar is currently in the UAE with the Chennai Super Kings team. Shane Watson also plays from the same team.



Deepak, 28, shared two photos, including a recent photo with Watson and a 15-year-old photo. He wrote, ’15 Year Challenge, with Legendary Shane Watson. Never stop dreaming. ‘

Indian paceman Deepak Chahar has recently recovered from the corona virus. 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings squad, including Deepak, were found to be Corona virus positive after reaching UAE for the IPL. Due to this, he had to stay in Quarantine for a long time and the Chennai team’s practice session also started late.

The 13th season of the IPL starts tomorrow, September 19. This time it will rain fours and sixes in the UAE and this season will start with the match between Chennai Super Kings-Mumbai Indians.